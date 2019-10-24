Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards shortlist announced

The prestigious awards ceremony celebrates the very best business in Calderdale.

The shortlist for the 11th annual Calderdale Excellence in Business awards in now live. Countless businesses from across the region got in touch, but only twenty-five made the shortlist.

The categories for the awards evening are: Apprentice of the Year, Digital/ Technology Development, Employer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, International Business of the Year, Large Businesses, Leisure Retail Business of the Year, New Business of The Year, SME Business of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year.

The shortlisted businesses are: Smart Storm; Vapour Cloud; Vizulate Digital; Credit Resource Solutions, Classroom Secrets;PL Projects, Town Hall Dental, Blue Fin Trading; Addev Materials Pexa;ISDM Solutions, Quickslide, Al's Emporium; Victoria Theater; Primal Training UK, Candle Digital; Alibi Bar and Restaurant;Venture Forge;The Boardroom; G's Cakes, Sowerby Bridge Day Nursery, Vapour Cloud, Halifax Scaffolding and Yorkshire Payments .

The shortlisted apprentices are Andrew Beattie of R.B. Electrical Ltd, and Leland Heslop of the Yorkshire Air Centre.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place at The Arches, Dean Clough on November 14. Over 250 guests from across the business community in Calderdale will be attending.

As well as the awards ceremony, the evening's celebrations will include a drinks reception, a three course evening meal and live entertainment.