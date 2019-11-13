Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards take over Dean Clough

Our annual business awards take place tomorrow night.

The Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards will be hosted at the Arches in Dean Clough, a converted industrial mill in the heart of Halifax.

The prestigious event celebrates the very best of business across Calderdale, from multi-million pound companies to small independent shops.

For all the latest updates on the event, follow #CalderBiz2019 on Twitter.

As well as an awards ceremony, the evening will include a drinks reception, three course meal and live entertainment.

The categories for the awards evening are: Apprentice of the Year, Digital/ Technology Development, Employer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, International Business of the Year, Large Businesses, Leisure Retail Business of the Year, New Business of The Year, SME Business of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year.

The shortlisted businesses are: Smart Storm; Vapour Cloud; Vizulate Digital; Credit Resource Solutions, Classroom Secrets;PL Projects, Town Hall Dental, Blue Fin Trading; Addev Materials Pexa; ISDM Solutions, Quickslide, Al's Emporium; Victoria Theatre; Primal Training UK, Candle Digital; Alibi Bar and Restaurant;Venture Forge;The Boardroom; G's Cakes, Sowerby Bridge Day Nursery, Vapour Cloud, Halifax Scaffolding and Yorkshire Payments .

The shortlisted apprentices are Andrew Beattie of R.B. Electrical Ltd, and Leland Heslop of the Yorkshire Air Centre.