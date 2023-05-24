News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale fire crews called out to help tackle Marsden Moor fire

Crews from two fire stations in Calderdale have been called out to help tackle a fire on Marsden Moor.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:31 BST

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were alerted to the fire at the site Wessenden Lodge, Wessenden Road, Marsden when it began on Sunday (May 22) to stop the blaze from spreading

Crews from Rastrick attended with Todmorden Wildfire Unit, as well as crews from Hunslet wildfire support and Skelmanthorpe welfare unit.

Crews from Todmorden are still at the scene today as smoke continues to be seen on the moor.

Firefighters continue to battle Marsden Moor fireFirefighters continue to battle Marsden Moor fire
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are still at Marsden Moor as our firefighters continue battling with the smoke pockets that are regularly appearing.

"Damping down on the moors involves digging into the ground where the hotspots are and applying water.

"This isn’t easy, as getting water onto the moor means having to use our all-terrain vehicles. We still have the Argocat on site, which has a large water tank, and today we are sending out the Polaris vehicle from Holmfirth, which is a 4x4 with a water tank on the back.

"Crews from Slaithwaite and Todmorden will be at the site today ensuring flames don’t appear as the weather continues to get warmer.”

Firefighters continue to battle Marsden Moor fireFirefighters continue to battle Marsden Moor fire
