Calderdale fire safety officer appointed in response to Grenfell Tower disaster

A dedicated fire safety officer has been appointed by Calderdale Council following a review instigated after the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

After the tragedy on June 14 2017, Calderdale Council launched a review of fire safety in buildings across the borough, working in partnership with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Together Housing to develop actions to help protect people in the community.

READ: How to have your say on ambitious Elland bypass bridge plan



As part of the review, the three organisations jointly produced a set of recommendations – some directed at them and others at landlords and managing agents across the borough.

One recommendation was to employ an additional Building Control Senior Surveyor at the Council to support its fire safety work, particularly to assess premises, support the completion of fire safety risk assessments and provide training and awareness.

READ: A look back at 52 weeks of 'roadwork hell' on Salterhebble Hill



The Council has appointed Dean Pickles to the new dedicated fire safety role to support the Building Control and Health and Safety teams, who have been working on the fire safety review and implementing the Council recommendations.

READ: Why motorists will face weeks of road closures on Salterhebble Hill and the A629

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “The Council is committed to taking all of the review’s recommended actions, to help ensure the best possible fire safety across Calderdale.

"We’re pleased to welcome Dean to the Council. We know that his knowledge and expertise will build on the progress that’s already being made to protect local people and ensure Calderdale continues to be a great place to live, work, visit and invest.”

Mr Pickles' role includes visiting premises owned by the Council, including schools, places of assembly and recreation, offices and workplaces, to inspect and report on their fire safety; providing advice and guidance to building users, managers and facilities teams; carrying out training for building occupants with the facilities team; reviewing fire safety documentation; and supporting the Council’s Environmental Health team with fire safety in private sector rented accommodation.