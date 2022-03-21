Calderdale firefighters called to their second dog rescue in two days

Mytholmroyd firefighters were again called to help a dog in need today.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 21st March 2022, 8:16 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 8:18 pm

The crew helped the team at West Mount Vets this evening with pup Otto, who had a plastic object stuck around his jaw and teeth.

The firefighters used a junior hacksaw to gently cut the plastic away and free Otto.

The call followed Mytholmroyd firefighters' rescue of a dog stuck in a reservoir culvert yesterday.

They used a junior hacksaw to gently cut Otto free

The team from Mytholmroyd Fire Station helped out Otto who had been taken to West Mount Vets
