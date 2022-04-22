Calderdale firefighters come to rescue of stranded swan stuck at sewerage works

Teams at the RSPCA and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the animal being trapped.

Working with officers from the RSPCA, fire crews from Todmorden station attended the sewerage works where the swan was trapped.

A plan between the teams was created on how to rescue the large bird.

The rescued swan (picture WYFRS)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "After a few feathers flew, the RSPCA took the swan in for observation."