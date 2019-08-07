Calderdale firm Core’s new shirt sponsor deal with FC Halifax Town part of 20-year growth plan

A local facilities management firm has rebranded and set out an ambitious vision for nationwide expansion ahead of its 15th year in business.

Core is the new name for Orchard FM which delivers Waste, IT and Estates management services locally and will be merging with FM Energy to deliver energy under the new Core brand.

Core has announced five new sales roles and rolled out extra management and compliance services for its clients as part of a bold 20 year plan.

The business is also strengthening its ties with the Calderdale community by becoming the new season’s shirt sponsor for FC Halifax.

The firm already works in close partnership with Overgate Hospice.

Core currently employs 65 people in Calderdale, Kirklees and throughout Yorkshire and the team will increase to over 70 next month with the addition of a new contract in Bradford.

The business was founded by Yorkshire entrepreneur Gareth Henderson, who set up Orchard Energy in 2004 before going on to establish Orchard Environmental and Orchard Networks, which later merged to become Orchard FM.

Gareth sold Elland-based Orchard Energy to the Lakehouse Group in 2015 and has remained at the helm of Orchard FM.

He will continue as chairman of Core Facility Services with Colette Watts as Managing Director.

Gareth said: “We have an excellent reputation within Yorkshire for building strong and enduring business relationships based on trust and transparency and we will be looking to build on that under our new brand.”

He added that the 20-year plan included a structured approach to recruitment with built in training and staff engagement.