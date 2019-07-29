Calderdale flood warnings in place as torrential rain hits the borough

Flood warning remain in place in Calderdale
Torrential rain from the weekend has seen a number of flood warnings put in place across Calderdale.

West Yorkshire Fire have been assisting other agencies including Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Water in dealing with a number of flooding incidents in towns and properties across Calderdale as heavy rain has hit the area last night.

Here is a full rundown of all the flood warnings that are in place along the River Calder.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said that tiver levels on the River Calder peaked late on Sunday night and are falling through this morning.

These are the areas still with a flood warning in place.

River Calder at Callis Bridge and Charlestown

River Calder at Central Todmorden

River Calder at Eastwood

River Calder at Hebden Bridge - Mytholm and Hebble End

River Calder at Todmorden from the Cricket Ground to the Railway Bridge

River Calder at Todmorden - Harley Wood

River Calder at Todmorden - Millwood

River Calder at Todmorden - Patmos Burnley Road

River Calder from Todmorden to Eastwood

Walsden Water at Todmorden from Shade to Salford

Walsden Water at Walsden