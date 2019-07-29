Calderdale flood warnings in place as torrential rain hits the borough

Torrential rain from the weekend has seen a number of flood warnings put in place across Calderdale.
West Yorkshire Fire have been assisting other agencies including Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Water in dealing with a number of flooding incidents in towns and properties across Calderdale as heavy rain has hit the area last night.
Here is a full rundown of all the flood warnings that are in place along the River Calder.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said that tiver levels on the River Calder peaked late on Sunday night and are falling through this morning.
These are the areas still with a flood warning in place.
River Calder at Callis Bridge and Charlestown
River Calder at Central Todmorden
River Calder at Eastwood
River Calder at Hebden Bridge - Mytholm and Hebble End
River Calder at Todmorden from the Cricket Ground to the Railway Bridge
River Calder at Todmorden - Harley Wood
River Calder at Todmorden - Millwood
River Calder at Todmorden - Patmos Burnley Road
River Calder from Todmorden to Eastwood
Walsden Water at Todmorden from Shade to Salford
Walsden Water at Walsden