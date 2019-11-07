Calderdale flooding of properties and roads 'now expected' as Environment Agency upgrades its warning

Immediate action is now required in parts of Calderdale after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the River Calder

People in the Brearley and Luddendenfoot areas around the river need to take immediate action according the agency as flooding is expected.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "River levels have risen as a result of the persistent heavy rainfall today.

"Consequently, flooding of property and roads and is expected today.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and we expect river levels to remain high until 9am on November 8.

"Areas most at risk are Tenterfields Business Estate. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast and our incident room is open. Please put your flood plan into action and see the GOV.UK website for a five day flood forecast."