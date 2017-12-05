Calderdale gets a share of £100m funding to tackle inactivity

Calderdale has been awarded a share of £100 million of National Lottery funding to tackle inactivity in communities.

Calderdale has been chosen by Sport England, following an intense competition involving over 120 local authorities, as one of only 12 pilot areas in the country to work with on a bold new approach to build healthier, more active communities across England.

Calderdale Council’s ambition is to be the most active borough in the north by 2021.

In Calderdale, 32% of residents are classed as being rarely active and the focus of the work will be reduce this percentage, to both support and promote individual health and reduce demand on health and social care services in the future.

Life expectancy in Calderdale is also three years below the national average and increasing physical activity across the borough is a way to improve the health, wellbeing and ultimately the life expectancy of Calderdale residents.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said: “It’s fantastic news that following a rigorous selection process, Calderdale has been chosen by Sport England as a one of the pilot areas to receive significant funding to build healthier, more active communities.

“The funding will be used to help us achieve our Active Calderdale ambition. This is not about a quick fix, but instead is a long-term project to change the way people think about physical activity and tackle the barriers that prevent people from being more active.”

Jennie Price, Sport England Chief Executive said: “We are delighted that Calderdale will be working with us on this ground-breaking investment. We want to get to the heart of the issues that stop people being as active as they might like to be, and work alongside every part of the community and the groups and institutions in Calderdale that support them.

“This is not all about sport - we’re prepared to look at wider issues like transport, childcare, how easy it is to walk or cycle - whatever that community feels is most relevant to them. The process to be appointed as a pilot area for this work was incredibly competitive, and Calderdale has emerged from a very strong field. I am really delighted to be working with them.”