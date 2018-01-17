Calderdale gritters to continue to work through the night as Met Office forecasts more snow

Calderdale Council have announced that their gritting network will remain on the streets this evening.

After last night's chaos on the roads conditions have improved throughout the day, but with the Met Office forecasting snow this evening (Wednesday), gritters will continue their work into the night.

The region's primary and secondary routes were gritted at 4:30pm this afternoon and council crews worked throughout the day to clear busy footpaths.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "We've got another yellow warning in place and there is more snow on the way overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning, which may offer difficult conditions. Travelling conditions could be made difficult and people should take care when they are out and about.

"As we go through tomorrow (Thursday) the likelihood is of more snow and some sleet and some fairly strong, gusty winds or 35 and 45 miles per hour."