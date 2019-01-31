Calderdale hour-by-hour weather forecast: Freezing fog descends as temperature set to remain below freezing

Met Office experts have two weather warning in place for Calderdale today, as temperatures are set to remain below freezing ALL DAY.

However, the chance of snow falling on the city today is slim, but the risk of ice remains on untreated roads and pavements.

A weather warning is in place for ice in Leeds

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast and temperature predictions:

9am: Cloudy and -4°

10am: Mist and -3°

11am: Overcast and -2°

12pm: Overcast and -2°

1pm: Overcast and -1°

2pm: Overcast and -1°

3pm: Overcast and -1°

4pm: Overcast and -1°

5pm: Overcast and -1°

6pm: Overcast and -1°

7pm: Cloudy and 0°

8pm: Cloudy and -1°

9pm: Cloudy and -1°

10pm: Cloudy and -1°

11pm: Cloudy and -1°

The first yellow weather warning is in place over Leeds until 11am and includes the risk of fog and ice. The second comes into place at 6pm today and stays in place until lunctime on Friday.

The Met Office warning says: "Areas of freezing fog will form across England on Wednesday night and be slow to clear on Thursday morning.

"Ice and snow likely to bring travel disruption over parts of north and east Scotland and England during Thursday night and Friday morning."