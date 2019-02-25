Calderdale is one of worst areas for new homes delivery in the country

Fewer than half the new homes needed in Calderdale are being built, new figures from the Government show.

The borough is joint bottom of the national table for housing delivery, along with Redbridge in London.

The recently published Housing Delivery Test statistics show how each local authority across the country is delivering homes against requirements. Data for Yorkshire shows Calderdale is delivering just 36 per cent of the number of new homes it requires.

Stuart Natkus, planning director at Barton Willmore, said: “Calderdale Council’s lack of a Local Plan is obviously making an impact on the number of new homes being delivered.

“Calderdale has already been warned by the Government that it must get its Local Plan together.”

Across Yorkshire the figures paint a rosy picture with many councils meeting the delivery test, but Stuart said the data hides problems.

The data compares house building numbers for councils compared with standard housing methodology calculations – the formula for deciding housing need.

However, many councils have adopted Local Plans with much higher stated housing need to support economic growth ambitions.

Stuart said: “While many Yorkshire councils appear to be meeting the test for delivery of new homes, the reality is that many are falling short on the amount needed to meet their own economic growth ambitions.

“For example, Leeds only delivered 65 per cent of the target in its own adopted Local Plan.”

At the same time, the Government has made changes to planning policy.

The changes mean local planning authorities can continue to use household growth projections from 2014, compared with more recent data that showed the number of new households would fall in many areas.

Barton Willmore previously called for the Government not to water down housing targets or risk stunting economic growth and exacerbating affordability problems.

Stuart Natkus added: “We’re pleased the Government has, for now, reverted back to the 2014-based projections. By doing so the shortfall between the minimum need and the Government’s aspiration for 300,000 homes a year is reduced.

“However, this is only a temporary fix and we urge the Government to deliver policy that addresses actual housing need, as opposed to minimum need.

“National guidance on housing need must sharpen up to sustainably deliver the number of homes the country actually needs.”

The Housing Delivery Test: 2018 Measurement data shows more than 100 councils fall short of delivery requirements.

The data is available here: www.gov.uk

