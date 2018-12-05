Calderdale junior school set to reopen after gas leak closes site

A school in Calderdale that was forced to close after a gas leak was detected by staff members is set to reopen tomorrow.

Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge has been closed after an overwhelming smell of gas was detected in the school hall at 5pm yesterday.

READ MORE: Operation launched to combat bad parking and driving around Calderdale's schools

Commenting on the school's Facebook Page head teacher Rachel Burton said: "Luckily there was only a few of us left in the building. The gas has been switched off and although gas people attended we need to get our internal providers in to investigate."

She apologised for the closure today but said it was important that everyone's safety was put first.

READ MORE: Top class! These are the best schools in Yorkshire

Today she said the gas company engineers have identified the leak and isolated the problem.

However the school has to wait for them to return and fully power up the system, carry out the necessary checks until they get the all clear.

"Unfortunately we are reliant on them having the capacity to return this afternoon- we have stressed the urgency and I am hopeful this will happen this afternoon," said Miss Burton.

The school has now confirmed that the necessary repairs have been made and will be open as usual tomorrow.