Calderdale mountain team come to rescue of woman after night fall at Hell Hole Rocks

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were involved in two rescue callouts over the weekend.

The team received two requests for assistance from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS).

At 11.25pm on Friday October 11 CVSRT received a request from YAS to assist the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) with the rescue of an injured 63-year-old woman who had fallen in Hell Hole Rocks near Heptonstall.

On arrival of CVSRT, HART had assessed and treated the casualty who was ready to be transferred to our stretcher and carried to the awaiting YAS ambulance.

At 2.14pm on Saturday 1October 12 CVSRT received a request from YAS to assist with a casualty who had fallen while walking near Hippin Bridge, Blackshaw Head, sustaining a lower leg injury.

YAS were first on scene to assess and treat the casualty; on arrival CVSRT packaged the casualty and extracted them 400m by stretcher to the awaiting ambulance for transport to hospital.