Calderdale nightlife spots pull first straw towards greener future

Nightlife is becoming more environmentally responsible after two prominent Halifax businesses reduced their usage of single-use plastics.

One of the most popular nightclubs in the town, ATIK on Commercial Street will now offer biodegradable straws to thirsty customers.

General manager Adrian Broadhead said: “We’re all about serving up a great night out but from 19 February the only straws we’ll offer to customers will be made from renewable plant sources.

“They’ll biodegrade in six months rather than hundreds of years so they won’t add to the planet’s pollution problems.

“Our customers and colleagues are more environmentally aware so I’m sure they’ll welcome the change and agree that plastic sucks!”

The move means straws will no longer be served routinely in a drink but the new biodegradable ones will be made available if needed.

This comes at the same time that Michael Ainsworth, owner of Wesley Court indie bar The Grayston Unity, wrote to suppliers to say that they would not be renewing any orders of beer in plastic barrels.

The venue has used paper straws for several months.