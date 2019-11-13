Calderdale pair go above and beyond to battle South Yorkshire flood devastation

A couple of volunteers have battled rising water levels this week to help flood-stricken homeowners in South Yorkshire.

Trevor Bannister, of Halifax, and Alan Franklin, of Mytholmroyd, have made multiple trips to Fishlake, near Doncaster - the worst flood-hit area throughout South Yorkshire since heavy rainfall started on November 7.

The South Yorkshire village was visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as work continues by emergency services, the army and Environment Agency (EA) to pump mass bodies of water in the nearby River Don, and stop any further flooding.

Mr Bannister said: "The Fishlake community needed help and we felt empathy towards them as we know what it's like to suffer from flooding.

"We've mainly been based in Fishlake's St Cuthbert's Church helping organise the chaos."

The pair first headed to the village on Saturday, taking supplies, hundreds of litres of fresh water, and hot food for residents forced to leave their homes.

The Calderdale team-of-two have been working with other volunteers in Hebden Bridge to set up various points, including the Albert, on Albert Street, for the Calder Valley community to donate supplies.

"We're liaising with groups including Hebden Bridge Rotary Club and Slow the Flow Calderdale, which are on standby to help with the clean-up job within the next couple of weeks," said Mr Bannister.

"For now, we're just providing supplies and waiting for the water levels to reside.

"The next plan is to take three small caravans to Fishlake, which we'll use as hubs for people without homes tonight.

"We'll also bring a static caravan to be converted into a kitchen for people over the next few weeks."

Mr Bannister spoke about the mood of the village, stating many have raised concerns about their homes possibly being burgled.

"I've spoke to Fishlake homeowners who fear they may be targeted, but I can confirm there's a huge police presence."

As Fishlake was hit with flooding on Thursday, the Calder Valley was given a Flood Warning by the Environment Agency (EA) and saw rising waters in Mytholmroyd, which some residents compared to the flooding that hit the village in 2015.

Mr Franklin said: "In 2015, I had to leave my home in Mythlmroyd for over 11 months due to the flooding damage sustained.

"Although flooding is an annual occurrence for areas such as Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge, the water subsides after a day.

"Places like Fishlake and its surrounding area is flat, so the EA will be pumping water into the River Don for the next couple of weeks."

A spokesperson from the Calderdale Council said: “The severe flooding in areas of South Yorkshire is a sobering reminder of the devastating impacts that heavy rain can have in a short space of time.

“Although the Council, the Environment Agency, other organisations and communities are working hard to reduce flood risk, there’s only so much they can do to protect Calderdale from weather events of this scale.

“Small actions by individuals can go a long way towards limiting the damage caused by flooding, so local people are encouraged to take action now to protect their property and support community efforts in their local area.”

Provided is a video from Mr Bannister detailing how the Calder Valley community can help.