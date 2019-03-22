Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two storey rear extension: 8 Gibraltar Avenue, Halifax.

Construction of single storey extension and construction of a raised path, patio and deck: The Haven, Eversley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing single storey extension to facilitate new single storey extension: 57 Fairless Avenue, Lightcliffe.

Management of trees (Tree Preservation Order): 15 Craiglands, Hipperholme.

Conversion of first and second floors to form Four apartments (Amended Scheme to 17/01553/LBC), internal alterations to include internal insulation to all walls, removal of all timber floor boards, fire partition around the first floor staircase, omitting Apartment 4 from the second floor plan, the partial removal of some existing walls to Apartment 3 Bathroom, introduction of new partitions, blocking up of 2no. existing door openings to Apartment 3, forming a new door opening to Apartment 3, introduction of new low level boxing to Apartment 3, and introduction of ventilation ductwork on the First Floor. (Listed Building Consent): 12 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Gwengarth, 273 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax.

Change of Use of existing building from Bar (A4) to Retail (A1): E Mill Dean Clough, Halifax.

Change of use of first floor living accommodation (C3) to treatment rooms associated with beauty salon at ground floor (Sui Generis): 2B Leeds Road, Hipperholme.

First floor side extension, alterations to windows to form doors: Crow Wood Farm, Crow Wood Lane, Barkisland.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 3.3 metres, maximum height 3.4 metres, 2.4 metres to eaves: 24 Ashlea Avenue, Brighouse.

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 18/01459, No 3: 40 Lyndhurst Avenue, Brighouse.

Loft conversion including 4 roof lights and single storey rear extension: 2 Cherry Tree Mews, School Lane, Illingworth.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Trinity Court, Oxford Road, Halifax.

Reduce Holly trees (Tree Preservation Order): 15 - 18 Church Meadows, Oldham Road. Ripponden.

Dormer to front and rear elevation: 10 Newstead Grove, Halifax.

Demolition of existing single storey extension to rear to facilitate new single storey extension: 11- 13 Cavendish Terrace, Halifax.

Test application for public Access: Northgate House, Northgate, Halifax.