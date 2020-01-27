Calderdale police allay fears of 'suspicious' van seen in Halifax

Police officers in Calderdale have allayed fears over a 'suspicious van' seen in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police had received a number of reports of a van in the Halifax area on January 26.

However the force has issued a statement on the reports.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We have received numerous calls for a suspicious van in Mixenden tonight.

"We can confirm this van was working as part of a charity to engage with children and give alternatives to playing out on the streets."

