Calderdale police showed support for World Down Syndrome Day with help of three visitors

Calderdale District Police had three very excited visitors to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, which took place yesterday (Thursday).

Betsey, 5, Blythe, 4 and Effie, 3, are three best friends and have Down Syndrome.

They paid a visit to meet Chief Superintendent Dickie Whitehead and also inspected the team's odd socks.

People across the country wore odd socks yesterday to mark World Down Syndrome Day, celebrating difference and inclusion.

The reason why people wear odd socks is because chromosones look similar to socks, and people with Down's Syndrome have an extra chromosome.

After inspecting the Calderdale policing teams, Betsey, Blythe and Effie were presented with a small gift of police goodies.

For more information on World Down Syndrome Day visit www.downs-syndrome.org.uk