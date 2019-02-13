Calderdale pool shut down in December over safety fears to remain closed for another five weeks

A popular and well-used Calderdale pool that was shut down in December last year over safety fears will remain closed for another five weeks.

Repair work on the spa pool facility at Todmorden Sports Centre is scheduled to take place from Monday February 25 but it will take fives weeks to complete.

The spa pool facility has been out of action for some time following a safety inspection of equipment at the centre.

The expected reopening date of the spa pool is Monday 1 April.

In another blow to the centre's users, the Premier Suite (including the sauna and steam room) will be fully closed while this work is taking place.

All other facilities at the centre will remain open as normal.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Cllr Susan Press, said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to reinstate the spa pool facility and that repair work will start soon.

“The facility is well used and valued by many of our members and visitors, so it’s great news that it will be back up and running by April this year.”

When the pool was shut in December the Council said the sauna facilities were well used, but the safety of customers is the Council’s priority.

Options were being explored at the time for a replacement and the Council was looking at possible funding opportunities to reach a suitable solution as soon as possible.