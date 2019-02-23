Calderdale property lawyer Valerie Holmes receives top national accolade

Valerie Holmes, a property lawyer based in Hipperholme, has been appointed as chairman of the Board of the Society of Licensed Conveyancers.

With over 30 years’ experience, being an active SLC Board Member since 2013, and running Valerie Holmes Property Lawyers for 12 years, Val is passionate about making the legal process of buying a home quicker and easier.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed as the new SLC chairman and relish the opportunity to continue the great work of Simon Law and the board along with Mike Ockenden and his secretariat team.

“I look forward to working with the society’s board and its members to provide constructive responses to Government consultations, and to working together with the CLC and other legal bodies to make the conveyancing process quicker and easier to benefit the general public.

“The housing market is picking up and I am active in assisting Government to make buying and selling property easier to benefit my clients.”

Valerie Holmes formed her own company in 2007.

She has been practising in conveyancing for more than 30 years.

She deals with the sale and purchase of residential and commercial property and also offers advice on the legal aspect of re-mortgages, transfer of equity, and land/property advice relating to boundaries.