Calderdale public transport disruptions: Is yours affected?

The 537 bus service between Halifax and Huddersfield has been cancelled as snow begins to take hold of the region's road network.

There is also no service from Todmorden to either Rochdale or Burnley, with the 512 service from Halifax to Mixenden also suspended.

The 510 to Mixenden has had to be diverted via Shroggs Road.

The 521 service is operating via Keighley Road in both directions, omitting the snow-covered Ovenden Way and Cousin Lane.

The 539 between Stainland and Halifax is terminating just after West Vale.

The 560 service is terminating at Rishworth and will omit Commons, with the 571 currently omitting Whinney Hil estate.

Other buses are running on delayed timetables with the majority sticking to main roads only.

Trains heading in and out of Halifax are travelling with caution, with delays of up to 25 minutes in places.

Transport providers are encouraging users to check social media for up-to-the-minute updates and authorities are warning people to travel only if they have to.