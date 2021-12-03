Calderdale rescue team help out after Storm Arwen

The volunteers were asked to be on standby.

Police had requested the volunteers to mobilise during the snow and sub-zero temperatures.

They were divided into two shifts who remained on standby from 3pm on Sunday through to 7am on Monday.

The team were called out at 5.19pm on Sunday to assist a couple who could not safely get home because of the road conditions.

One of them - a gentleman - had recently suffered a stroke and needed access to his medication. Unable to complete this journey because of the weather, they parked up on the main valley road in Todmorden and called for help.

The rescuers helped the couple from their vehicle into one of their 4X4s and took them higher up the valley to their home.

They have thanked the couple's family who have set up a fundraising page for the team.

At 8.43pm on Sunday, the team were called by paramedics to help a woman who was suffering chest pains at her home near Pecket Well.

A community first responder was on scene first and provided initial medical care. Calderdale Valley Search ad Rescue Team gave further medical care and took the woman up a farm track to the road and a waiting ambulance.