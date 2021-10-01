Calderdale rescuers help man with chest injuries after crag fall
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called to help a man who fell five metres from a crag.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 8:59 am
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 9:00 am
The man suffered chest injuries in the fall near Turbury Lane in Greetland shortly before 4.23pm on Monday.
The rescue team helped paramedics, who were first on the scene, placing the man into a protective vacuum mattress, onto a stretcher and then carried to a waiting ambulance.
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team is a charity and all team members are volunteers.
For more information about joining or donating to the team, visit https://www.cvsrt.org.uk/