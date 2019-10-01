Calderdale residents warned to be prepared as flood alert is issued for River Calder

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for parts of the River Calder.

The alert means that flooding is possible in the Lower River Calder catchment, from Brighouse to Castleford.

A spokesperson for the Environemn Agency said: "Flooding is possible in the lower River Calder catchment as further persistent rain today (Tuesday 01 September) has caused river levels to rise again.

"Low lying fields and roads are most likely to be at risk.

"River levels are currently rising through Dewsbury and Wakefield areas, however, after the rain clears this afternoon we expect river levels to start to fall overnight and through tomorrow.

"We do not currently expect to issue flood warnings, however we are monitoring the situation closely from our incident room in Leeds. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

