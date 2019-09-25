Calderdale restaurant plan for building devastated by Boxing Day floods in 2015.

A new lease of life is being given to a former Co-op supermarket building that fell victim to the flooding which devastated Calderdale on Boxing Day, 2015.

The building, at Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, was flooded by the deluge as was the adjacent petrol station.

After months of work the Co-op built a new store and petrol station on the orginal site of the latter, leaving the former supermarket building next door – which has in its time been a nightclub and a popular cafe if you go back far enough – empty.

Now Mr Shah Ali has been given permission by Calderdale Council to change the use of the building from retail premises to a restaurant.

The application received some comments or objections, including from Hebden Royd Town Councillor Coun Karl Boggis and Luddenden Foot ward Coun Scott Patient and Burnley Road Academy governor Mrs Karen Donlan, largely voicing concerns about the proximity of the extraction system to the school, and maintenance access to it.

Ms Karen Allen also wrote to the council objecting arguing the restaurant was proposing 56 covers but there were only seven parking spaces available on site.

But Mr Alan McClement wrote supporting the application, saying: “A great idea, will improve the area, the sooner the better.”

The Northern Design Partnership, writing on behalf of the applicant in support of the application, said the proposed use would have opening hours outside the working day and will not create any noise that could cause issue with the school.

Notwithstanding this, a noise reducing measure would be incorporated on the extractor fan.

There would be be no loud music within the premises and signs would be provided for the car park area asking customers to avoid loud noises while leaving the restaurant.

Council officers said they were satisfied that although they had concerns regarding the original position of the proposed flue, which had now been relocated away from the school boundary, emission and noise concerns had been addressed.