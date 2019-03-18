Calderdale’s incredible kindness and resilience is praised in response to floods

Calderdale people have been thanked for their “incredible kindness and resilience” in response to the weekend’s flooding.

The Environment Agency issued flood warnings throughout the borough on Saturday for the River Calder. The flood sirens were sounded in the Upper Valley and residents urged to take action in Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Brighouse.

Robin Tuddenham

A number of localised surface flooding problems occurred, with a number of road closures, including Park Road in Elland, Halifax Road in Todmorden, Halifax Road at Callis Bridge and Rochdale Road in Walsden.

Reports of flooding to buildings included a small number of businesses in the Upper Valley and some cases of cellar flooding in homes.

As weather warnings were in place for the borough, the Council, the Environment Agency, emergency services and other organisations were working hard to prepare before the storm hit.

Extra resources, measures and plans were in place, with Council staff clearing gullies and trash screens in flood prone areas and checking culverts and flood store stocks. This work continued throughout the day and in the aftermath, with Council teams, gully wagons and road sweepers responding as weather conditions worsened and in the early hours during the clean up period once the rain had cleared.

Messages were sent out on social media and updates posted to eyeoncalderdale.com, informing people where to go for advice, to look out for vulnerable neighbours and not to drive through flood water.

Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham, said: “Once again, Calderdale people showed their incredible kindness and resilience, with dozens of people working tirelessly to care for each other, help keep others safe and clean up affected areas. I was out and about during Saturday speaking to staff and wardens, all of whom acted promptly to support the flood response.

“Thank you to teams at the Council and partner organisations, flood wardens, volunteers and members of communities across the borough, who gave their all to help people affected by the flooding.”

No further issues are expected, as the forecast for the week ahead shows a more settled period of weather. The Council will be working with partners to ensure the impacts from the weekend are understood and opportunities are taken to learn about reducing the risk of flooding in the future.

Flooding advice is available at www.eyeoncalderdale.com.