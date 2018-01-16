Calderdale's Met Office weather warnings extended to end of the week

The Met Office's yellow warning for winds of up to 80mph currently last until Thursday lunchtime, while snow and ice warnings last until Friday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by late morning. Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations. There is also a possibility that some bridges may close.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings. In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

Snow and ice are also an issue and the Met Office are yet to alter the yellow weather warning issued on Monday.

They said: "Heavy snow showers will continue through Thursday and Friday, although perhaps more of sleet and hail near some coasts. Over exposed high ground, snow will drift in the strong winds.

Snow begins to fall in Calderdale.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. A few rural communities may become cut off. In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries."