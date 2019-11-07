Calderdale school being evacuated as floods hit the Calder Valley

Students at a Calderdale high school are being evacuated due to flood hitting the road and rail network.

With numerous flood alerts and earnings in place Calder High School in Mytholmroyd has taken the decision to send their pupils home.

Calder High School

LIVE BLOG as Calderdale flooding causes travel disruption with road closures and train delays

Posting on Twitter the school said: "Flood alerts and warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Calder. Due to the serious risk of flooding we are implementing an immediate phased evacuation of all students.

"Northern Rail have very kindly given free passage to all Calder High students and we will be escorting groups of students down to the station. We are still trying to get hold of the bus companies to arrange an early departure of the buses

"Parents are advised to contact school if they are able to collect their child from school and must park in the car park, NOT in the bus lanes in front of Calder Primary. "