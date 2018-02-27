Calderdale schools forced to close as heavy snow hits the district

Schools in Calderdale have been forced to close as 'the Beast from the East' finally arrived bringing snow to the borough
Here a list of schools that have confirmed they have been forced to close:
Heptonstall Junior Infant and Nursery School
Ravensliffe High School
Castle Hill Primary School
Central Street Infant and Nursery
Riverside Junior School
St Mary's CE (VC) J & I School (Sowerby Bridge)
Stubbings Infant School
Todmorden High School
Wood Bank School
