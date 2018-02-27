Calderdale schools forced to close as heavy snow hits the district

Schools in Calderdale have been forced to close as 'the Beast from the East' finally arrived bringing snow to the borough

Here a list of schools that have confirmed they have been forced to close:

Heptonstall Junior Infant and Nursery School



Ravensliffe High School

Castle Hill Primary School

Central Street Infant and Nursery

Riverside Junior School

St Mary's CE (VC) J & I School (Sowerby Bridge)

Stubbings Infant School

Todmorden High School

Wood Bank School

