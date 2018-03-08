Calderdale schools forced to close or open late due to overnight snow

Calderdale schools have been forced to close or open later in the day due to the overnight snow.

Here is a list of the disruption to schools in the borough.

Norland CE School - Closed

St Malachy's Catholic Primary School - Closed

Moorside Community Primary School - Closed

Shelf J & I School - Closed. Staff unable to reach school. Site not cleared. Will review but unlikely that we will be able to open later at this time.

Cross Lane Primary & Nursery School - Closed

Mount Pellon Primary Academy - Closed

Parkinson Lane Community Primary School - Closed

Calder Primary School - School will open with a delayed start at 10am

Cliffe Hill Community Primary School - School will aim to open at 10am

Brighouse High School - Will open from break time.

The Brooksbank School Sports College - School is open but with a delayed start time of 10.15am

Ling Bob J, I & N School - School will open today at 10am

Midgley School - Will aim to open at 11am

St Andrew's CE (VA) Infant School (Brighouse) - Open for children from 11am

St Andrew's CE (VA) Junior School (Brighouse) - Closed to the children until 11am

St John's (CE) Primary Academy, Clifton - Open for children from 10am

St Mary's CE (VC) J & I School (Sowerby Bridge) - School opening at 10am