Calderdale sports centre's spa pool closed down over safety fears

A pool facility at a Calderdale sports centre has been closed as a safety inspection revealed concerns over the facility.

Calderdale Council is working on finding a solution to the issues with the spa pool at Todmorden Sports Centre.

The spa pool at the centre is currently unavailable following advice from a recent safety inspection of equipment.

Calderdale Council has said the sauna facilities, which include the spa pool, are well used, but the safety of customers is the Council’s priority and therefore the spa pool is out of action.

Options are being explored for a replacement and the Council is looking at possible funding opportunities to reach a suitable solution as soon as possible.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Councillor Susan Press, said: “We do all we can to ensure we continue to provide good quality and good value sport facilities for our customers, whilst also meeting the ongoing savings required across the Council.

“We apologise for the inconvenience the spa pool closure may have caused. We would like to reassure customers that we are seeking a long-term solution to the issue and are looking at a number of options for the future of the facility.”