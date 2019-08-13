Calderdale town and walking spot make Lonely Planet’s Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist

Two Calderdale locations are among 500 visitor attractions and landmarks across the UK honoured in travel publication Lonely Planet’s first ever list of unmissable experiences and hidden gems.

Hebden Bridge and the Pennine Way have both made the list which includes 37 Yorkshire hotspots.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “It’s fantastic that so many Yorkshire locations have been showcased in Lonely Planet’s Travelist. There’s so much on offer across all four corners of the county: the magnificent coastline, majestic heritage, vibrant cities and stunning countryside.

“We’re delighted that the Tour de Yorkshire is featured; we organise the annual race to showcase the very best that Yorkshire has to offer, from the luscious landscapes to the passionate people. This year nearly 2 million spectators lined the route, including many visiting from elsewhere in the UK and overseas.”

Making the list at number 283 is 'Be captivated by the quirkiness of Hebden Bridge'.

The place on the list comes less than 12 months since the town was named on National Geographic Traveller's Cool List 2019. The list featured the 19 must-see destinations for the year ahead.

There's plenty to do in Hebden Bridge including visit the town's many independent shops, stroll along the canal or pay a visit to The Trades Club.

'Hike a little bit of history along the Pennine Way' hits the list at 206.

The famous Pennine Way runs 268 miles from Edale, in the northern Derbyshire Peak District to Kirk Yetholm, just inside the Scottish border, and passes through Calderdale.

It enters the borough at Blackstone Edge, passing Stoodley Pike, dropping down into the valley at Callis, climbing back up to Colden and over the moors to Widdop.

Walkers can see wonderful views during this portion of the route.

According to the list, Yorkshire’s top destination is the Yorkshire Dales National Park (coming in at number 18), with Yorkshire’s other National Parks (the North York Moors and the Peak District) also making appearances in the list.

Lonely Planet’s VP of Experience, Tom Hall, said: “Lonely Planet’s Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist brings together the UK’s most compelling sights and experiences, ranging from world-class museums and giant cathedrals to rollicking festivals, inky lochs and tiny pubs.

"We’re thrilled to name the Yorkshire Dales National Park as one of the UK’s very best sights, alongside many other experiences in Yorkshire.”

