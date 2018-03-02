Calderdale train chaos: Snow and ice ravage train timetable

The weather has inflicted carnage on the railways as authorities warned of widespread delays, amendments and cancellations.

Northern Assist have warned that alternative travel arrangements may be necessary.

In a statement they said:

"Customers using rail replacement transport please remember that all journey times will be increased significantly, this will be further affected by the poor road conditions.

"All ticket restrictions have been lifted on Northern services today as a result of today's disruption. Please travel on services closest to the booked train time when travelling with 'Advance' tickets, and on the most reasonable route available to your original journey.

"Northern rail tickets are valid via any reasonable route on all other train operating companies' services."