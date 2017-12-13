Calderdale vets invite owners to honour pets and raise charity cash

Pet owners in Calderdale are invited to remember their beloved cats and dogs at Christmas and raise money for charity.

Shearbridge Veterinary Centre has placed a Christmas tree in reception of its two surgeries in Queensbury and Hipperholme where owners can write their pet’s name on hanging decorations with a special message.

For every pet that is honoured, the practice will donate £1 to two local charities.

Shearbridge Vets receptionists Julie Sutcliffe and Lucy Bashforth are also inviting donations from clients bringing their pets to the practices by wearing Christmas jumpers.

All the money donated will go to charities Knine & Kitty Care and Lurcher Link.

Shearbridge Vets veterinary nurse Sarah Hosty said: “The memory tree is already proving popular with owners who have lost their beloved pets, especially as Christmas is an emotional time and people want to honour their pets.

“They are welcome to write a message on the decoration, as well as their pet’s name, which makes it very personal and even more special.

“Both charities do excellent work in the community for pets in need so we wanted to support them. We have raised money for them in the past and it has been well received by clients.

“We’re not sure how much we will raise, but with the support of our generous clients, we hope it will be a good amount.”