Calderdale vicarage where infamous murder took place is up for sale

A Calderdale vicarage where an infamous double murder took place is up for sale for the first time.

READ: Calder Valley’s most grisly home for sale – see inside Georgian house of horrors



The Grade II listed Christ Church Vicarage in Todmorden is currently on the market with Face2Face estate agents for £485,000.

The four-bedroom Georgian property has been the home of Nigel and Collette Taylor for the last decade and the couple are hoping that a young family with children will fall in love with the house in the same way they did.

Despite the vicarage’s villainous past, the Taylors say the house has been a very happy home for them.

Collette said: “Christ Church Vicarage is a little piece of history. We are very attached to the place, and we’re sorry to be leaving, but it’s got too big for us.

“People have said that they’ve spotted the face of a young woman in the vicarage window but potential buyers need not worry - if it had been haunted I would have run a thousand miles by now.”

Built in 1824, Christ Church Vicarage still has its original decorative coving, pane sash windows with folding shutters and high ceilings.

In 1868 the Reverend Anthony John Plow and his housemaid Sarah Bell were murdered by 23-year-old local weaver Miles Weatherill.

The killer, armed with four pistols and a hatchet, enjoyed a drink in the Black Swan village pub before taking revenge on the clergyman after he forbade Weatherill to court his domestic servant Jane Smith.

Sarah was struck down by the thwarted suitor because she’d told the vicar of Weatherill and Jane’s trysts. Less than a month later Weatherill was one of the last prisoners to be hanged in public outside New Bailey Prison, Manchester.

Jonathan Swire, managing director of Face2Face estate agents, said: “This is a beautiful detached house full of original features and oozing with history and heritage.

“It’s got a fascinating story attached to it which will always be a talking point for whomever owns it.”