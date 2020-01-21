Calderdale waste business gets go-ahead to expand onto green belt land

Amended plans to use some farm land in the green belt to expand an existing waste management business have been approved by councillors.

They were satisfied Kemp Waste Management Ltd’s application for Balkram Edge, Wainstalls, above Halifax, should be approved in line with planning officers’ recommendations.

Kemp Waste Management Ltd have submitted amended plans (Google Street View)

Calderdale Council Planning Committee heard one letter of objection had been received but after councillors’ questions about the risks of windblown debris were answered, they agreed the development should be allowed.

The applicants said all skips being brought in had to be sheeted and lighter material was only tipped once it was inside under cover.

Regrading work, earth works and some planning would all be carried out to screen the site further, councillors heard.

Planning officers said the site would be used in conjunction with the existing waste transfer facility to the south of Balkram Edge Road.

The application was due to be discussed late last year but withdrawn so changes could be made.

Amendments which have been negotiated by the council with the applicants include reducing the site area to remove an area of land from the plan, no waste processing taking place on the site (this would be restricted to the existing waste transfer station), landscaping work and improvements to the proposed new access to satisfy highway concerns.

On balance the plans were acceptable and are within the authority’s planning guidelines despite the green belt factor, said the report to councillors.

“The business has outgrown its current site, although it could be possible to work out of an industrial site in the urban area, the reality of the situation is that this is a family run business which benefits significantly from proximity to the owners place of residence.

“The move across the road utilising redundant agricultural buildings for storage and the site for parking and storage of skips and aggregate is a pragmatic solution for a growing business,” said officers in their report.

“The application is considered sustainable development which would deliver resource efficiency, including provision of modern infrastructure, local employment opportunities and wider climate change benefits, by driving waste management up the waste hierarchy.”