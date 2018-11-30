Calderdale waste centre and bin collection strike is called off

Planned industrial action by bin workers and waste centre staff in Calderdale has been called off.

Members of UNISON, Britain’s largest trade union, were planning to walk out over a pay dispute with Suez – the company which runs the services on behalf of Calderdale Council.

Disruption to bin collections and waste centre sites throughout the borough were anticipated on Monday and Tuesday.

However, negotiations look to be take place and the strike has been cancelled

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said:“We have been advised that the strike previously planned for Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 December is now suspended whilst negotiations continue between Suez and Unison.

"Therefore, waste and recycling collections will continue as normal next week. Please place all containers out for collection on your usual scheduled collection day.”

