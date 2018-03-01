Calderdale weather latest: Met Office warnings to continue until Saturday

The Met Office's yellow weather warning for snow will continue into the weekend as the white stuff continues to fall.

It has been extended until 9am on Saturday morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Further snow showers are expected on Thursday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

"There is the possibility of travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, and delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could become or remain cut off. Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

With winds reaching up to 22mph at times, temperatures of -4° are likely to feel more like -12°.