Calderdale weather: Will we see the sunshine this weekend?

Will we see a repeat of last week's sunny spells over the next few days or are we due a thunderstorm? Here's what the forecast is looking like for Calderdale this weekend.

Although the weather won't be quite as glorious this weekend as it was last week it should be warm and mostly dry with average temperatures 17C. There is a chance of the odd shower on Saturday but Sunday is expected to dry with some light cloud.

Tonight (Friday) the weather is expected to be dry with some clear spells, but also areas of low cloud and possible mist.

Read: Fun for all at Halifax Charity Gala

Tomorrow (Saturday) will be mostly dry with low cloud gradually breaking up through the day to leave some sunshine. Many places should stay dry, but there is the chance of the odd shower.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday shows early mist will clear on Sunday to leave a generally dry day with sunny spells. Just a chance of the odd shower. Overnight, mist and low cloud will spread in from the east. Monday will be largely dry but with plenty of cloud. Some sunny spells may develop towards evening however. Mainly fine on Tuesday with sunny spells developing after a cloudy and misty start.

Read: Hollywood action star heading to Halifax barbers to shoot Guy Ritchie film