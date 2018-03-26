Calderdale welcomes Tour de Yorkshire trophies

Visitors to The Piece Hall in Halifax got up close to the prestigious Tour de Yorkshire trophies.

Ahead of The Piece Hall hosting the start of stage four of the Tour de Yorkshire on Sunday May 6, both the men’s and women’s race trophies visited Calderdale as part of a regional tour.

READ MORE: Final stage of 2018 Tour de Yorkshire route to start in Halifax

The trophies went to Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, the borough’s only secondary special needs school.

Pupils used the trophies as part of art work and literacy based lessons before they were taken on a tour of the school so each child is able to see them.

The head teacher of Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, Martin Moorman, said: “The community at Ravenscliffe are passionate about offering their students daily cycling opportunities. Everyone can and does cycle at the school whatever their level of need, ability or disability.

"So the opportunity to bring the Tour de Yorkshire to a cycling mad school was a no brainer."

The trophies were then moved to the Welcome Centre at The Piece Hall, where visitors got to see the iconic ‘Y’ trophies.

READ MORE: Halifax named as Tour de Yorkshire 2018 host town

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “The Piece Hall Trust is honoured to host the stage four depart of the Tour de Yorkshire on the 6 May 2018 from Halifax to Leeds.

It will be a great day for Halifax and the region to remember. The Trust and its tenants are busily preparing for the event and getting into the cycling spirit.

"Having the trophy here on display is a great way to start the celebrations and we encourage members of the public to take the opportunity to visit The Piece Hall and see this special trophy up close.”

READ MORE: How Calderdale businesses can make the most of the Tour de Yorkshire