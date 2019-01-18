Call to help beat cancer as Race for Life for all events come to Halifax

PEOPLE in Calderdale are being encouraged to get January off to a great start by making a date to join Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy.

As an added incentive, there’s 30 per cent off entry fees during January with the code RFL30.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the Pretty Muddy. There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Savile Park, Savile Park Road, Halifax, on July 20.

Simon Round, Cancer Research UK’s Halifax’s Event Manager, said: “Our Pretty Muddy events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Halifax access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money.”

Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events. Enter at: raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.