Call to help repair iconic stepping stones at Hardcastle Crags

National Trust rangers are appealing for local specialists to help repair Hardcastle Crags’ famous stepping stones.

The stones, downstream from Gibson Mill, are popular with visitors to the iconic property near Hebden Bridge but have become loose or tipped over in some places.

Rangers worked hard after Storm Desmond in 2015 to repair the other set of stepping stones, closer to the mill.

This set is not as badly damaged, but some will need lifting and resetting in concrete to make them more secure.

While the stones are currently safe, the work will help future-proof them against winter storms.

There have been stepping stones across the river, Hebden Water, since Gibson Mill became a visitor attraction and holiday destination at the start of the 20th century.

Early postcards show visitors enjoying the stepping stones in 1900.

National Trust lead ranger, Tom Harman, said: “We know how popular these stones are and we want to make sure they can survive bad weather for the next few years.

“The stones have fallen over several times over the years, usually after high river levels when trees, logs and large branches are washed down and crash into the stones at force.

“The work involved to repair them is quite complicated, so we’re hoping a local specialist might be able to help out.”

Anyone who thinks they can help fix Hardcastle Crags’ famous stepping stones or who would like more information can contact Tom by emailing tom.harman@nationaltrust.org.uk.

