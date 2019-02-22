Call up to volunteer ranks

Armed forces charity SSAFA is urgently appealing to Halifax residents to join its network of volunteers.

The Halifax division of SSAFA is looking to recruit new case workers to help continue its vital work supporting veterans and their families in the area.

Tracey Berridge, Deputy Director of Volunteer Operations at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said: “After all that the Armed Forces and their families have sacrificed for us, we feel it is our duty to make sure they receive the support they need when they face difficulties on their return to civilian life.

“We are in urgent need of more dedicated volunteers in Halifax, so SSAFA can continue to reach more veterans and families in need of help. They have sacrificed a great deal for us, and now it’s our turn to support them. Please get in touch with our team to find out more.”

Volunteer at: ssafa.org.uk/volunteer