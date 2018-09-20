Caller in West Yorkshire dials 999 to complain that their dad didn’t get his P45

As far as ridiculous 999 calls go, this one has to be up there.

A member of the public shocked West Yorkshire Police’s emergency call handlers by ringing to complain that their father hadn’t received his P45 from his last job.

Other bizarre calls to the force in the last two months include:

- “I’m struggling to reverse out of a parking space”

- “I can hear an alarm going off, but I don’t know where from”

- “My neighbour is killing wasps with a tea towel in her house”

- “It’s cold”

- “My former boss is with-holding my wages”

- “I’ve left my cigarettes in a taxi”

- “I’ve lost my SIM card”

- “My eyesight isn’t good”

- “I’ve paid a deposit on a house, changed my mind and now I can’t get my money back from the landlord”

- “My TV signal has gone”

- “Someone has left a bag of dog poo on my doorstep”

- “An ATM has swallowed my card”

- “A gardening company have called to ask if I require any services”

- “My dog ran out of my house - two years ago”

- “Can you come and sell my cat’s newborn kittens?”

- “My fridge light goes on and off when I walk past”