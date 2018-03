Todmorden Open Studio

Various spaces, Sept 7/8/9

Todmorden Open Studios Group is looking for artists from the area to take part in this annual event in which doors to studios are thrown open and work displayed in homes, cafes, bars and shops around town. Last year 50 artists took part. To take part this year go to www.curatorspace.com and to ‘opportunities’. The deadline for entry is Friday May 25. Entry is £18 per artist. If you have a venue that could be used email todmordenartists@gmx.co.uk