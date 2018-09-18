Calling all volunteers to help keep bonfire tradition alive in Heptonstall

It’s all hands on deck at Heptonstall Social and Bowling Club as the annual bonfire is under threat.

The autumnal event invites members of the local community to watch a wonderful firework display for bonfire night.

But this year’s event is under threat as more volunteers are needed to allow the evening to go ahead.

Jorden Taylor, Club President, said: “Over the years, the bonfire has been a staple in the community, enjoyed by all ages. However, as time has gone by the success of this event has welcomed larger numbers of people.

“Whilst we are happy to share our community spirit and pride, the increase of popularity has lead to a higher demand on our resources, to a point of service that we can longer provide.

“We would desperately like to keep the bonfire tradition thriving, but in order to do so, we are in urgent need of volunteers to assist with the event.

“The bonfire is a community event enjoyed by all, let’s keep it that way.”

There will be a meeting tonight (Thursday) Heptonstall Social and Bowling Club to discuss details of the bonfire and if there are enough volunteers for the event to go ahead.

The meeting will start at 8pm and anyone wishing to volunteer who is over 18 or find out more information on the event itself should attend the meeting.

The event will be unable to run if there are less than 12 volunteers so anyone who would like to see this community event continue should express their interest.

