Calling all young musicians in Calderdale to take part in Halifax Rotary competition

There is still time to enter Halifax Rotary Club's annual competition for young musicians.

Taking place at The Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough, Halifax on Thursday, 24 January 2019 from 6.30pm, the competition is all about giving young people the opportunity to display their talents to a live audience, and receive valuable and constructive feedback from an experienced adjudicator.

Read: Here are the term dates of Calderdale schools for the rest of the academic year

The competition is open to all musicians and singers under the age of 18, and entrants can play or sing anything they want – they don’t have to be classical pieces.

Organiser of the competition, Rotarian Linda Parker said: "I would encourage any young person to enter if they want to have a go at performing publicly and would like the feedback of a music/voice professional worth a great deal to any aspiring musician or singer.

"The whole event is informal, friendly and hugely confidence building. Give it a go!’ The competition is only £5 to enter and there are certificates for all entrants and cash prizes of £20, £10 and £5 for winners, plus trophies for the overall winners.

Read: Looking back on Calderdale's news stories from 2018 in our review of the year

"The competition is a national event, so two winners will go through to the next round of the competition taking place at the National Centre for Early Music in York on Sunday, 24 February. Last year the two overall winners were trumpet player Christie Smith, and singer Alexandra Wilkinson."

The competition has been grateful to receive financial support from the Bearder Charity, and this year Halifax Rotary Club is very pleased to partner with Dean Clough, who are welcoming the competition to the beautiful Crossley Gallery, with a view to the event becoming its permanent home.

The adjudicator is Michael Hampshire, who is a singer, vocal coach, conductor, choral director, adjudicator and lecturer. Local composer and musician, Daniel Bath is accompanist.

To enter the competition, contact Linda Parker on 07929 531501 or email ldf58@aol.com

Read: Cutbacks strike wrong note for budding young musicians