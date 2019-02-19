Calling everyone with ties to The Elsie Whiteley Centre to help celebrate 10th anniversary

The Elsie Whiteley Centre is looking for people who worked at Elsie Whiteley and have ties to the centre to join them at the 10th Anniversary celebration event.

The event will take place on Thursday 28 February, between 6pm and 8pm at the Centre on Hopwood Lane, Halifax.

Rachel Gough from the Marketing Team at The Elsie Whiteley Centre said: “It’s been really interesting to hear stories from people who used to work here before it was turned into the Innovation Centre.

"We are looking for more people with ties to the Centre to come and share their memories at the event next week.”

There will be an opportunity to meet other people associated with The Elsie Whiteley Centre, reminisce looking back at the renovation work and celebrate that it is home to a number of Halifax businesses.

For more information and to RSVP, call Rachel Gough on 07550094913 or email rachel.gough@regen.org.uk